Old Dominion's set to perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, Sept. 23.

Songwriter Billy Edd Wheeler, known for hits like Johnny and June Carter Cash's "Jackson" and Kenny Rogers' "Coward of the County," passed away Sept. 16 at the age of 91.

The Best of Ronnie Milsap, which features hits like "Smoky Mountain Rain," "Any Day Now" and "It Was Almost Like a Song," will be released on vinyl by Craft Recordings on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.