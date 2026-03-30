Newcomer Graham Barham travels back to 2009 with 'Breakup (Down)'

Graham Barham's "Breakup (Down)" (Sony)
By Stephen Hubbard

Up until now, Graham Barham found his biggest success at country radio by co-writing Blake Shelton's most recent #1, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'." Now, he aims to change all that by releasing a single of his own.

"Breakup (Down)" is Graham's first radio tune, based on Jay Sean's Diamond-certified hit from 2009, "Down."

“‘Down’ was my favorite song on my iPod Nano,” Graham says. “This song was such a touch point for me growing up, it’s really an honor that we get to put a new spin on the story and turn it on its head.”

In the song's music video, Graham sports grillz and a leopard fur coat, alongside a cameo from Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Even without a song at radio, Graham's already collected two Gold singles for "Oil Money" and "Whiskey Whiskey." He's also part of the 2026 Opry NextStage class of artists.

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