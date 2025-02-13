New tour + album on the way for Trisha Yearwood

Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Jeremy Chua

A new tour and album’s on the way for Trisha Yearwood. The country icon’s newly announced seven-date tour kicks off April 30 in Austin, Texas, and will wrap May 17 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Trisha will deliver a set list of new music and her classic hits, such as “She’s in Love With the Boy” and “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl).” Sunny Sweeney and Erin Enderlin will join as opening acts.  Trisha also shared that she’s readying to drop her Every Girl follow-up. While a release date and title hasn’t been revealed, we know the record’s co-produced by Trisha alongside Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Chad Carlson. You won’t have to wait long for a preview of Trisha’s new album as she’s expected to perform an unreleased song, “The Wall or the Way Over,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Feb. 21.

Tickets for Trisha’s upcoming tour go on sale Feb. 21, with a presale happening Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit trishayearwood.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!