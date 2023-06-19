New Shania + Billy Ray Cyrus duet coming Friday

Shania Twain is set to release an expanded version of her latest album, Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended).



Sharing in an announcement on Twitter, Shania says the project will include "a couple of tracks that some of you may be familiar with," as well as two unreleased songs: "Done & Dusted" and "On Three" featuring "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker and fellow '90s country star Billy Ray Cyrus.



"I'd already written On Three and was in the studio recording it, I could just hear a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in and the first person that came to mind was @billyraycyrus [laughing emoji]," Shania shares. "I called him up and literally had him record it down the phone."



Shania's Queen of Me arrived in February. In April, the country-pop icon gave it the deluxe treatment by adding five new tracks.



Queen Of Me: Royal Edition (Extended) is available for presave now. To hear a short snippet of "On Three," head over to Shania's tweet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.