A new route to 'Miami': Morgan Wallen, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & Keith Whitley take a detour

Morgan Wallen's taking another trip to "Miami" with a new remix of the I'm the Problem track with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Morgan first mentioned the potential collab during his interview with Theo Von in April.

“It seemed like it could use a rapper on there," he told the comedian. "I didn't end up using a feature. ... It's one of those songs where it wouldn't be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it's out.”

He also teased the track during his Miami tour stop earlier in July. It was inspired by Keith Whitley's 1986 hit, "Miami, My Amy."

Only a dozen shows remain on Morgan's I'm the Problem Tour, as the stadium trek rolls on this weekend in Seattle.

