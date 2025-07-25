New music & a new way to help: Koe Wetzel's 'Surrounded' + Stronger Together benefit

You'll soon be "Surrounded" by new music from Koe Wetzel. But for now, that's simply the title of his new track, the first from his next album.

It's one he's already been performing on the road.

“The way fans have connected with ‘Surrounded’ at shows made it clear this needed to be the first new song we put out,” he says. “It’s been fun seeing the fans hyped online this week and we’re excited for everyone to finally hear the full version.”

At the same time, Koe just announced he'll headline the Stronger Together benefit for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund Aug. 4 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

“Texas is home — these floods hit our neighbors hard and they need our help,” he says. “Music has a way of bringing people together, and I’m grateful to my friends who immediately raised their hands to help when we called. This benefit concert is our way of standing with the people of Texas and doing whatever we can to make a difference as our great state rebuilds.”

Kolby Cooper, Casey Donahew, Ray Wylie and Lucas Hubbard, Pecos Hurley, Mike Ryan, Shane Smith and Dylan Wheeler join Koe for the show. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.