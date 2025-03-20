New album, no problem: Morgan Wallen's next release is coming May 16

Morgan Wallen has announced his new album I'm the Problem will be released May 16, coinciding with his inaugural Sand in My Boots Festival in Alabama, which runs from May 16 to 18.

Regarding the album's title, Morgan says, "I have been a problem, for sure, and I've got no problem admitting that. But there are other sides to me as well. I've spent the last 11 months really trying to figure out, 'Do I still want to be the problem? Is it time to move past that phase in my life?' I think it probably is, and this might be the last time I get a chance to honestly say it.”

Two new songs from the project are dropping tonight: "Just in Case" and "I'm a Little Crazy," the latter co-written by HARDY and Jameson Rodgers, among others.

As previously reported, Morgan will perform on Saturday Night Life on March 29. His I'm the Problem Tour launches June 20 in Houston with a rotating lineup of openers.

