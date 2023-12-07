The Yankees have added Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, here's everything else they need

MLB: SEP 22 Diamondbacks at Yankees BRONX, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: New York Yankees left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95), center fielder Estevan Florial (90), and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after the final out during a team victory in a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees on September 22, 2023 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Yankees finally pulled off the trade everyone had been waiting for on Wednesday with a seven-player deal that landed them San Diego Padres star Juan Soto.

In Soto, the Yankees are getting a 25-year-old slugger for whom most precedents are in the inner circle of the Hall of Fame. It remains to be seen if they will make the very expensive move of signing Soto long-term, but for now, the team has its new star.

The only other notable move the Yankees have made this offseason is a trade for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, another left-handed corner outfielder who now projects as a depth piece for the team rather than a regular starter.

So you're the Yankees. You went 82-80 last season and finished six games short of a playoff spot, as well as 19 games shy of the Al East crown. You have now added a corner outfielder and another corner outfielder. You probably have more work to do.

Going off Baseball Reference's calculations, Soto has averaged 4.8 WAR per 162 games in his career, while Verdugo was worth an average of about 2.1 each year he was with the Red Sox. Given that the Yankees were looking at some very replacement options for their corner outfield spot opposite Aaron Judge, such as Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera, those additions could be seen as adding roughly seven wins to the Yankees' total for 2024.

That number shouldn't be seen as a precise estimate. It just goes to show the Yankees' needs go beyond left field. They entered this offseason in need of a massive shakeup, and the Soto and Verdugo acquisitions only make sense if they are Step 1 of something.

Here's where else we think the Yankees need work if they want to be a credible threat in the AL East in 2024:

Center field

Where they're at now: It's still pretty dicey. Judge, Soto and Verdugo are all quality outfielders, but the idea of any them in center field will be dicey for the Yankees. Judge is the one with the most recent experience at the position, but he is a) 31 years old, b) playing on a $360 million contract and c) coming off a significant toe injury last season.

Judge in center appears to be the plan for now.

The other option is Florial, who has hit .209/.313/.296 so far in his MLB career. The one caveat to this being a true position of need is the presence of Jasson Domínguez, a top-100 prospect who can play center and is supposed to be ready at midseason after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Domínguez isn't a sure thing, but he gives the team a reason to believe it might not have to splurge.

Whom they could sign: If you want to go nuts, Cody Bellinger is right there for the taking. The free agent is coming off a resurgent season with the Chicago Cubs and clearly has big-market experience. The Yankees are also reportedly interested in Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

On the other hand, the Yankees might not want to load up on enormous outfield contracts with Soto's payday a year away and Judge and Giancarlo Stanton already around, especially with Domínguez and other prospects like Spencer Jones waiting in the wings.

After Bellinger, the field is, well ... do you like defense? Because if you do, Kevin Kiermaier is still very good at it and is a career. .279/.338/.510 hitter at Yankee Stadium. Beyond him, there are names like Michael A. Taylor and the familiar Harrison Bader out there, plus a potential trade for Manuel Margot, which all follow the theme of improving defense and hoping the bat is at least replacement level.

Rotation

Where they're at now: Starting pitching was actually looking decent for the Yankees entering this offseason, but some of the arms sent away in the Soto trade leave the group significantly lacking behind Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

Michael King and Jhony Brito were both acceptable rotation options who are now Padres. Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodón were both ineffective and hurt last season. Clarke Schmidt went wire to wire in the rotation in 2023, but with a 4.64 ERA that was below league average even when adjusting for park. Clayton Beeter is probably the prospect closest to the majors. Luis Severino and Frankie Montas have both hit free agency.

A rotation of Cole, Cortes, Rodón, Schmidt and Beeter cannot be credibly expected to get it done in 2024. The Yankees need at least one quality starter, and probably another one or two for depth.

Whom they could sign: Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a 25-year-old right-hander who looms as the best pitching prospect Japan has ever produced. The good news is the Yankees already have a meeting set up with him. The bad news is every other financial heavy hitter is in on him, and some of them might need him even more than the Yankees.

The price tag is starting to look like it will be closer to $300 million than $200 million.

Another premium option is old friend Jordan Montgomery, whom the Yankees drafted back in 2014 and traded away in 2022. Montgomery is coming off a star turn in the Texas Rangers' World Series run and won't be cheap either, but bringing him back would probably be a popular move among Yankees fans.

The mid-tier options and buy-low candidates are also plentiful, with names such as Michael Wacha, Lucas Giolito, Seth Lugo, Michael Lorenzen and Sean Manaea all still out there.

Corner infield

Where they're at now: The Yankees currently have Anthony Rizzo at first base and DJ LeMahieu at third, but they may not be the best guys to depend on in 2024. Rizzo is 34 and LeMahieu is 35, and they're both at that age where you can't expect them to be both good and healthy next season. Of the two, Rizzo may be the best to stick with. He hit .304 through May 28, which is the date the Yankees believe he sustained a concussion. After that, he hit .172 through Aug. 1, and two days later they shut him down with post-concussion syndrome.

Their backup options in 2023, Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, are both free agents now, but the Yankees are unlikely to re-sign either. Donaldson hit under .150 for the Yankees and struggled with injuries before he was released in August. Kiner-Falefa can play pretty much wherever you need him to, but his average took a dip in 2023 and he rarely walks or homers (or even hit doubles).

Whom they could sign: The right way to go here isn't to seek out youth, but to find a veteran to fill that hole. Free agents Justin Turner and Gio Urshela should be at the top of their list. Turner is 39, but played in 148 games last season, hitting .276/.345/.555 with 23 homers and 31 doubles. His numbers have been roughly the same for the last three seasons (hello, consistency) and he'd give the Yankees tremendous positional flexibility.

Urshela, who was a Yankee from 2019 through 2021, played just 74 games last season due to a fractured pelvis, but he's been doing well since he's been away from New York. He hit just under .300 before the injury, but hit .285 over 144 games with the Twins in 2022. He doesn't have a ton of power, but the Yankees already know that well.

Bullpen depth

Where they're at now: While the Yankees said goodbye to reliever Michael King as part of the Soto trade, their bullpen is still pretty good, and full of guys with sub-3.00 ERAs who could play a role for them in 2024.

They still have Clay Holmes, their closer who saved 24 games last year and made 66 overall appearances with a 2.86 ERA. Wandy Peralta and Ian Hamilton were both workhorses, pitching 54 and 58 innings, respectively. Hamilton has the added advantage of being a long reliever — 20 of his 39 appearances were longer than one inning, and 14 of those were at least two innings or more.

This is a bullpen that is already pretty good (judging by last year's numbers), but a team can never have enough bullpen arms.

Whom they could sign: If the Yankees are interested in a big splash, they could go after Josh Hader. He had a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves for the Padres in 2023, but he's interested in just one position: closer. If the Yankees want him, they'll have to demote Holmes from his current role, but it could be worth it.

A slightly less splashy move would be Hector Neris, who has spent the last two seasons as the Astros' setup man. He had a 1.71 ERA in 2023 and is capable of closing (which he did for several years in Philly). He's actually capable of pitching anywhere the Yankees need him to, and since he's not exclusively a closer, his price tag should be more affordable than Hader's.

If the Yankees decide they need to focus on their rotation or another area, Neris could be a good option, but they could also decide to snag someone like Jakob Junis or Matt Moore. Both are a little further down on the free agent ladder and could act as cheaper reinforcements for an already good bullpen.