Yankees announce Giancarlo Stanton will begin 2025 MLB season on IL due to tendinitis in elbows

The New York Yankees announced on Saturday that Giancarlo Stanton will begin the 2025 season on the injured list. Stanton not being ready for Opening Day appeared to be an inevitable outcome as he hasn't been able to participate in spring training due to tendinitis in both of his elbows.

Last week, Stanton left spring camp in Tampa for further medical tests by team doctors in New York. The Yankees revealed that he received platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in both elbows in hopes of accelerating the healing process.

Prior to that, the 16-year veteran revealed that he hadn't swung a bat in a month because of the pain in his elbows. Stanton also explained that he's dealt with this issue going back to last season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the decision was made because Stanton won't have enough time to be ready for Opening Day. Additionally, his absence means other players have to be prepared to replace him at designated hitter.

"Just running out of time," Boone said, <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://nypost.com/2025/03/01/sports/yankees-giancarlo-stanton-officially-opening-season-on-injured-list/">via the New York Post</a>. "The biggest thing is getting him right. If that costs us a little bit on the front end, so be it. I do feel like we'll get to a good spot with this. It's a long year."

While Stanton is on the IL, Aaron Judge could see more time at DH, allowing Trent Grisham to play center field while Cody Bellinger moves to right. Jasson Domínguez is expected to start the season in left field.

The Yankees could also give most of the DH at-bats to Ben Rice against right-handed pitching. Rice hit his first home run of the spring in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Houston Astros. He hit six of his seven home runs last season versus right-handers.

Other options currently in camp include outfielder Everson Pereira, catcher/infielder J.C. Escarra and veteran first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith, who hit 22 doubles and six homers last season with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

Another possibility is going outside of the organization for DH help. The Yankees have reportedly been in contact with J.D. Martinez, who hit .235 with a .725 OPS, 16 home runs, 24 doubles and 69 RBI last season for the New York Mets.

Each of those options will be less productive than Stanton, who batted .233 with a .773 OPS, 27 home runs, 20 doubles and 72 RBI in 114 games last season. He also had an impactful postseason, hitting seven home runs with a 1.048 OPS. But that's a moot point while Stanton is too injured to play.

The Yankees open the 2025 MLB season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.