World Series Game 3: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks score, highlights, news and live tracker

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros - Game Seven HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the first inning during Game 7 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday, October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

A number of MLB postseason teams have learned an important lesson during the playoffs: Underestimate the Arizona Diamondbacks at your own risk.

The Texas Rangers got a taste of that in Game 2. After a dramatic walk-off win in Game 1, the Rangers were humbled by the Diamondbacks in a 9-1 Arizona win.

On paper, the Rangers should have the edge in Game 3. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will take the mound for Texas. He'll be opposed by D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who posted a 5.72 ERA in 18 regular-season starts. But Pfaadt has looked much better in the postseason, in which he has a 2.70 ERA over four starts, while Scherzer has had a bit of a rough go in these playoffs, with a 9.45 ERA in two outings.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series.

