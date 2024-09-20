WNBA playoffs: What you need to know before the first round

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 11: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while being guarded by Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 11, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The conclusion of Thursday night's WNBA games means one thing: the playoffs are here. After one of the most dynamic and exciting regular seasons in recent memory, eight seeded teams are about to vie for the title of 2024 WNBA Champion.

So which teams are playing? When and where will they play? What are the seedings? We've got you covered with that info and so much more.

When are the WNBA playoffs?

The WNBA playoffs begin September 22. The latest day they could end is October 20, which would be Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

What is the WNBA's playoff format?

There are three rounds of five games each in the WNBA playoffs: the first round, the semifinals, and the finals. The top eight teams qualify for the first round. While the league is divided into Eastern and Western Divisions, they have no bearing on the playoffs or seeding. If your record is good enough, you're in the playoffs regardless of where you play.

Which teams are playing?

New York Liberty (32-8)

Minnesota Lynx (30-9)

Connecticut Sun (28-12)

Las Vegas Aces (26-13)

Seattle Storm (24-15)

Indiana Fever (20-20)

Phoenix Mercury (19-20)

Atlanta Dream (15-25)

The Indiana Fever, who have Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, the first overall picks in the 2023 and 2024 WNBA Draft, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas Aces have won the last two WNBA Championships and are trying to win their third, which has never been done before in WNBA history.

What are the matchups for the first round?

1. New York Liberty vs. 8. Atlanta Dream

2. Minnesota Lynx vs. 7. Phoenix Mercury

3. Connecticut Sun vs. 6. Indiana Fever

4. Las Vegas Aces vs. 5. Seattle Storm

What's the first-round schedule?

We don't know exact tip-off times yet for when each team will be playing, but we do have the day by day schedule.

Sunday, September 22:

Matchup #1, Game 1

Matchup #2, Game 1

Matchup #3, Game 1

Matchup #4, Game 1

Tuesday, September 24

Matchup #1, Game 2

Matchup #2, Game 2

Wednesday, September 25

Matchup #3, Game 2

Matchup #4, Game 2

Thursday, September 26

Matchup #1, Game 3 (if necessary)

Matchup #2, Game 3 (if necessary)

Friday, September 27

Matchup #3, Game 3 (if necessary)

Matchup #4, Game 3 (if necessary)

The semifinals are scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 29, and the finals will tip off on Thursday, Oct. 10.