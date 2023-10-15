WNBA Finals: Liberty forward Jonquel Jones prevents Aces' sweep with 27-point performance

New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots Las Vegas Aces during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

If the Las Vegas Aces showed any sign of weakness in the first two games of the WNBA Finals, it was the team's inability to stop New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones.

Jones made them pay for that in Game 3, dropping 27 points on the Aces to give the Liberty the 87-73 win. The victory pushes the series to a Game 4, which will be played Wednesday in New York.

While some of her teammates have struggled in the series, Jones has produced in every single game. She picked up 16 points in 10 rebounds in the Liberty's Game 1 loss and was the only player on New York to score at least 20 points in Game 2.

Jones didn't do it alone. Breanna Stewart chipped in 20 points and 11 rebounds in the Liberty's Game 3 win.

With the series now set to continue, all eyes will be on Aces' guard Chelsea Gray, who appeared to sustain a leg injury late in Game 3. She was spotted using crutches after the game.

Gray's status will be something to watch ahead of Game 4. Even if she is able to play, the Aces still need to find an answer for Jones, who proved the Liberty are still very much in this series despite two early losses.