Wimbledon: No. 2 Coco Gauff loses to fellow American Emma Navarro in straight sets

Wimbledon 2024 - Day Seven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Coco Gauff reacts during her match against Emma Navarro on day seven of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Sunday July 7, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images) (John Walton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The No. 2 women's seed is out after Coco Gauff lost her fourth-round match to No. 19 seed Emma Navarro on Sunday. She fell in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Gauff looked frustrated and frequently flustered during the match as Navarro regularly put her on the defensive with her forehand. During the second set, Gauff looked over to her player box at least a couple of times, seeking answers from coach Brad Gilbert. Unfortunately for her, she couldn't figure out a solution.

Emma Navarro wins the all American matchup on Centre Court 🫨



The No.19 seed defeats No.2 seed Coco Gauff in straight sets to move through into the quarter-finals 👊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GlLznb6ywC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2024

As the match progressed, Navarro visibly gained confidence while Gauff appeared anxious, perhaps feeling the pressure of being a top seed with her first trip to the Wimbledon quarterfinals at stake.

Gauff's surprising defeat comes a day after No. 1 seed Iga Świątek lost her third-round match to Yulia Putintseva on Saturday.