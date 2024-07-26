Who is leading the race to become Kamala Harris's running mate? New Yahoo News poll shows support for top contenders.

Ever since President Biden ended his reelection bid Sunday, there’s been little doubt about who’s likely to replace him atop the Democratic ticket: Vice President Kamala Harris.

But one mystery remains: Who will Harris recruit as her running mate?

Welcome to the veepstakes. It’s a time-honored Washington tradition. Speculation swirls. Names emerge. Pundits pontificate. Vetting begins. Ultimately, a new political partnership is born.

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, which was conducted from July 19 to 22, Democrats don't have a clear favorite for the job — yet. When shown a list of potential Harris running mates and asked to "select all" they would "approve of," a plurality of voters who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents answered "not sure" (30%) or "none of the above" (6%).

The next-highest finishers were California Gov. Gavin Newsom (30%), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (25%) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (24%) — the most familiar names on the list.

Less prominent — but potentially more realistic — Democratic contenders such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (24%), Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (18%), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (15%) and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (11%) brought up the rear.

Here’s a quick guide to the leading VP candidates — their pros, their cons and what we know about their current chances.

Gavin Newsom, governor of California (30%)

Current chances: Newsom, 56, hasn't publicly ruled it out — but he's not one of the people reportedly being vetted (perhaps because he has privately "taken [himself] out of the running," according to NBC News).

Pros: Telegenic, smooth-talking governor of the most populous state in the country. Spent the past few years fashioning himself as a national spokesman for anti-Trump, anti-MAGA liberals. If the key to beating Trump is winning the attention war, then Newsom is a step ahead of other VP prospects.

Cons: Two Californians is probably one too many for Middle America. The 12th Amendment prohibits presidential tickets with two candidates from the same state, so one would have to establish residency elsewhere. It doesn't help that he dined out at the luxurious French Laundry restaurant during COVID-19 lockdowns. Would almost certainly prefer to sit out this cycle and make a play for the presidency in 2028 or beyond.

Pete Buttigieg, secretary of Transportation (25%)

Current chances: MSNBC has reported that the Harris campaign is "considering" Buttigieg, 42, "as a possible running mate." And he's been serving as a surrogate on TV a lot lately — a potential sign of interest.

Pros: Midwestern roots in Indiana. Reinforces continuity with the Biden administration after serving in his Cabinet. Knows how the White House works. Next-highest national profile after Newsom. Has built up a lot of goodwill after his surprisingly successful 2020 presidential bid. Doubles down on Harris's "future vs. past" message. Historic in his own way; would be first openly gay vice presidential nominee. One of the best political "athletes" — or messengers — in the Democratic Party.

Cons: Indiana is too Republican to flip; probably wouldn't change the math in nearby Rust Belt states, either. Historic, yes — but too historic? Republicans would criticize his record as transportation secretary and link him to what they see as Biden's failed policies.

Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan (24%)

Current chances: Whitmer, 52, has said she's not interested. "I am not leaving Michigan," Whitmer told reporters earlier this week. "I know everyone is always suspicious and asking this question over and over again ... I am not going anywhere." The Harris campaign has reportedly requested vetting documents from Whitmer anyway — but Whitmer has denied those reports.

Pros: Enjoys the most buzz of any up-and-coming Democratic governor. In charge of Michigan, perhaps the most important swing state. Showed off her tightrope-walking political skill in the 2022 midterms — typically a tough time for members of the president's party — when she won reelection over her GOP challenger, a conservative media personality, by more than 10 percentage points, helping Democrats flip the state legislature. Went on to sign progressive laws on climate change, LGBTQ rights, guns and unions and positioned herself as a leading post-Roe crusader for abortion rights — all while maintaining one of the highest net approval ratings of any battleground governor. Could help Harris in a must-win state.

Cons: Fear of the unknown. Until Harris, America had never elected a woman vice president; now she's asking voters to make her the first woman president (and first Black woman president and first South Asian woman president). Would an all-female ticket be too "historic" for middle-of-the-road swing voters — or would it energize Democrats and boost turnout? Judging by the other names making the rounds, Harris seems inclined toward a "safe," middle-age white man instead.

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania (24%)

Current chances: The Harris campaign is reportedly vetting Shapiro, 51; he has been described in the press as a leading contender. Asked Monday if he would accept the job, Shapiro said that Harris "will make that decision when she is ready" — adding that the choice is "deeply personal" and that Harris should pick whoever she is most comfortable with. In other words, he has "left the door open."

Pros: Won the crucial "blue wall" state of Pennsylvania by a landslide 15-point margin in 2022. Has earned a reputation as a practical, nuts-and-bolts governor. Remains popular after spearheading the I-95 bridge reconstruction earlier this year. Could boost the ticket in the crucial Philadelphia suburbs and help deliver the Keystone State's 19 electoral votes. Served as Pennsylvania attorney general while former President Donald Trump was trying to overturn his 2020 election loss; led multiple successful lawsuits to block Trump's scheme. Double prosecutor ticket could bolster Harris's "tough on Trump" message. Would be the first Jewish vice president.

Cons: Has rankled teachers unions with his support for school vouchers. Could reignite Democratic in-fighting over Israel and alienate some younger voters with his vocal criticism of Gaza protests on college campuses.

Mark Kelly, senator from Arizona (18%)

Current chances: Kelly, 60, is another "leading candidate" being vetted by the Harris campaign, according to variousreports. He has not commented publicly on the process.

Pros: Political resumes don't get much more "sterling" than Kelly's: Working-class roots. Son of police officers. Flew 39 combat missions as a Navy pilot during Operation Desert Storm. Commanded the space shuttle Endeavour as a NASA astronaut and engineer. Cared for his wife, Rep. Gabby Giffords, after she was shot in the head at a political event. Gun owner and Second Amendment supporter who has campaigned for gun-safety measures ever since. Won two U.S. Senate races in Arizona, where no Democrat had held a Senate seat from 1988 until 2018 — and where the 2024 presidential election may be decided. Could shore up Harris's biggest vulnerability (immigration) with his "expertise on the technical issues and politics of the U.S.-Mexico border" — and the trust he's earned from Republicans as a result.

Cons: Tends to keep a low, cautious profile. Not an "attack dog." Arizona's Democratic governor can appoint a replacement through 2026, but after that the party might struggle to find another candidate who could win Kelly's seat.

Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky (15%)

Current chances: Beshear, 46, has confirmed reports that he's being vetted. "I am honored to be considered, and regardless of what comes next I'll do everything I can between now and Election Day to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States of America," he said in a statement Thursday. "You all know what question that is in response to and that is my full statement on that topic." Has been auditioning for the job with attacks on Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee.

Pros: Cruised to reelection in 2023, his second victory in a state that hasn't voted for a Democrat in a presidential election since the 1990s. Currently ranks as the second most popular governor in America with a 67% approval rating, according to Morning Consult. Has positioned himself as a next-generation moderate who can emphasize pocketbook issues over culture war battles and appeal to crossover voters. Also a former state attorney general (like Harris).

Cons: Deeply Republican Kentucky isn't going to vote for Harris, regardless of who she selects as her running mate. Not clear that Beshear can help elsewhere.

Roy Cooper, governor of North Carolina (14%)

Current chances: Cooper, 67, is reportedly being vetted. He's dodged questions about the VP slot — but hasn't ruled it out. "I appreciate people talking about me," Cooper said Monday on MSNBC, "but I think the focus needs to be on [Harris] this week." Has since mocked Vance as Trump's "mini me."

Pros: A former Sunday schoolteacher from rural Nash County who grew up working on his parents' tobacco farm, Cooper has never lost an election in North Carolina. Viewed as a moderate, bipartisan dealmaker. Won three statewide races — for state attorney general, governor and second-term governor — in years when North Carolina voters also chose Trump and other Republicans for federal office. Could put the Tarheel State back in play for Democrats for the first time since 2008.

Cons: The oldest candidate on this list. Blunts age contrast with Trump. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a controversial MAGA Republican, would serve as governor whenever Cooper leaves the state to campaign.

Other candidates who’ve been mentioned

J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois: Told MSNBC Tuesday that he hasn't received any vetting materials. Has since said he's "not going to talk about any private conversations that I've had" — but added "it would be hard to resist a call" to serve.

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota: Reportedly being vetted. Asked whether he wants the job, Walz told Minnesota Public Radio "if that's the direction [Harris] goes, I guess that's fine." Has appeared on TV several times this week to defend Harris and criticize the Republican ticket.

Cedric Richmond, senior Biden adviser and former congressman from Louisiana: Perhaps the most obscure figure on the reported vetting roster. Richmond declined an interview with WDSU in New Orleans but "did say he was caught off guard by the consideration," according to the outlet — which added that "Richmond said he was flattered at the possibility and is willing to help in any way possible to get Harris elected."

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,743 U.S. adults interviewed online from July 19 to 22, 2024. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, baseline party identification and current voter registration status. Demographic weighting targets come from the 2019 American Community Survey. Baseline party identification is the respondent’s most recent answer given prior to Nov. 1, 2022, and is weighted to the estimated distribution at that time (33% Democratic, 27% Republican). Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.8%.