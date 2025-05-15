What are expectations for Sam Darnold, Tyler Shough and 3 other QBs on new teams?

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings and NFC throws a pass during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on January 30, 2025 at the UCF Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

"Competency" is Step 1 for a group of NFL teams who will have a new quarterback under center in the 2025 season. The thinking for these clubs: get average to above average play and see if any QB can flash something special.

For the rookies and young starters, it’s about showing they're not over their heads and giving their teams a chance to evaluate them long-term. For the veterans, expectations are more about providing stability and not losing games, with hope for occasional upside.

In this episode of "Football 301," Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon lay out the expectations for quarterbacks who are in new cities with expected starting role responsibilities. Here are the key takeaways from the discussion:

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

The hosts agree that "competency" should be the expectation for Shough this year. With a new coaching staff and a 26-year-old rookie starting, the Saints are hoping Shough can look like a top-20 quarterback and give them a fighting chance in games, even if it’s just a 7-10 season.

Because of his age and experience, Shough should be ready right away, and if he falters, the Saints might already be looking to next year's draft class.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

For Ward, it’s about showing the aggressive playmaking he was known for in college. The Titans have beefed up their offensive line and added some interesting receivers. The consensus is that anything “better than last year” is a win.

The expectation is that Ward keeps firing downfield, makes mistakes, and hopefully learns quickly. The offense should be more competent overall, aided by improvements up front.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold lands in a Shanahan/Kubiak system in Seattle, a scheme that should mitigate some of his worst tendencies with play action and a strong run game. But there's reason to be cautious since Darnold “is as good as the players around him.”

The expectation is that the Seahawks lean into a run-heavy, play-action-heavy script and try not to let Darnold get stuck in a dropback-heavy passing game. If things go well, Darnold can be a fine starter, but the offense's talent and the fit of its skill players present question marks.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

With Chip Kelly coming in as offensive coordinator, the Raiders are expected to lean heavily on the run and utilize a creative, multifaceted ground attack. Smith raises the floor for the offense as he’s a steady hand who can make enough throws, especially if the run game is working.

The Raiders' offense is expected to be better than last season, with the main question being whether they have enough explosive playmakers outside.

Justin Fields, New York Jets

The expectation is a “run-heavy, bruising” offense built around Fields’ legs and the Jets' strong running back group. Passing game questions remain — particularly the fit with Garrett Wilson — but there's reason to believe this offense can at least pound the rock and be a team no one wants to play, even if it won’t be explosive through the air. Think of the "bad team beater" Falcons from a couple of years ago.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into "Football 301" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.