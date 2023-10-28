West Virginia's Akok Akok 'stable, responsive' after collapsing during game vs. George Mason

FILE - Georgetown forward Akok Akok (11) shoots against Providence in an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 26, 2023, in Washington. Akok, who transferred to West Virginia for the 2023-24 season, was hospitalized Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, after collapsing on the court during a charity exhibition game between the Mountaineers and George Mason. West Virginia says Akok suffered a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital for further observation. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Nick Wass/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

West Virginia forward Akok Akok collapsed during the Mountaineers' 85-78 win over George Mason Friday night and is alert and communicating, according to the school.

Akok experienced the medical emergency at the 15:56 mark of the second half of the charity exhibition game. The incident occurred during a stoppage in play and the senior was tended to by medical personnel for nearly 15 minutes before being transported to a local hospital.

Mountaineers head coach Josh Eilert said that Akok was stable and responsive and was staying overnight at a local hospital for more testing.

"It's music to my ears that he's doing good," Eilert said on his postgame radio show. "He's such a good kid and a great teammate. I never thought I'd see that moment and have to deal with that. It's heartbreaking."

The game eventually resumed after Eilert and George Mason coach Tony Skinn spoke and the decision was left up to Eilert.

"I made sure the guys were in a good headspace, good enough headspace to continue the game," Eilert said. "That was important, and they wanted to play so we decided it was best to move on, try to turn the page."

West Virginia forward Quinn Slazinski said that Akok was texting congratulatory messages to his teammates after the game.

"Everything should be good. Just a really freak accident, we're just happy everyone's OK," Slazinski said.

This is Akok's first season at West Virginia after playing for Georgetown and UConn.

