Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions Place kicker Riley Patterson (36) of the Detroit Lions follows his kick for the extra point during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A whopping nine kickers scored double-digit fantasy points in Week 8. That's more than a lot of starting RBs and WRs did in the same week (just saying). Both Brandon McManus and Cameron Dicker scored 16 points, but Riley Patterson led the pack with 17 points on Monday Night Football.

Patterson could have had an even bigger day if not for a missed 26-yard field goal (hard to complain with 17 points from a kicker, though).

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 9? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy kicker leaderboard?