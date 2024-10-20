Week 8 reactions: Cam Ward is Superman; down goes Texas & Alabama | College Football Power Hour

By Jason Fitz,Caroline Fenton,Adam Breneman, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a deep dive into the biggest SEC games of Week 8: Georgia’s dominant win against No. 1 Texas and Tennessee’s upset of Alabama. With every SEC now with a loss in hand, which teams are most likely to make the playoffs?

The trio share their biggest takeaways from the weekend such as LSU showing their true colors as a top 10 team and Indiana is much more than a simple underdog story.

Finally, it’s time for college football stock exchange with Cam Ward’s stock continuing to rise as he carries the Miami offense and covers for their defense but it’s stock down for Lincoln Riley—did USC’s coach doom not one but two programs this season? All this and more on the College Football Power Hour.

(0:33) Georgia @ Texas recap

(12:35) Alabama @ Tennessee recap

(27:23) LSU is a top team

(32:11) SEC Championship hail Mary

(36:04) Indiana is legit

(45:20) Stock up: Cam Ward

(47:06) Stock down: Miami defense

(50:25) Stock down: Michigan

(52:39) Stock up: Army & Navy

(55:58) Stock down: USC & Lincoln Riley

(59:39) Stock up: BYU & Iowa State

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!