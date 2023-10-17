Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers returned from their bye to a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and it resulted in quarterback Justin Herbert putting up his lowest-scoring fantasy outing of the season. Of course, even his low-scoring games are pretty good (he scored 19.58 against the Cowboys).

He gets another tough matchup in Week 7 against a surprising Kansas City Chiefs defense, but fantasy managers will be hoping Herbert slings it early and often to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.

Check out where Herbert lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 7:

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 7 QB leaderboard?

