Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

NFL: OCT 15 49ers at Browns CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he leaves the field following the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

One of the biggest upsets of Week 6 was the Cleveland Browns taking down the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Stunningly, the Browns defense held the previously unstoppable 49ers offense to just 17 points.

[Week 7 Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Sure, the 9ers lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel in the game, but let's not underscore the fact that Cleveland's defense has been one of the best units in the NFL the entire season.

Cleveland is currently our No. 2-ranked D/ST for Week 7 — see how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 7 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!