Week 5 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday:
1:41 - Binge games
1:55 - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
7:15 - Philadelphia Eagles vs. L.A. Rams
15:00 - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings
22:35 - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
27:50 - Stream games
27:58 - Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons
31:30 - Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
34:25 - Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
36:30 - New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
40:45 - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals
48:25 - Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
50:55 - Skip games
51:24- New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots
52:22 - Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
56:20 - New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
