Week 5 Fantasy Football: RB Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

After some quiet (by his standards, of course) fantasy weeks, Derrick Henry finally returned to form in Week 4, scoring 23.88 points against the Cincinnati Bengals.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He rushed 22 times for 122 yards and a touchdown — he even threw a touchdown!

There have been some whispers of Henry finally hitting the running back cliff, but if Week 4 was any indication, we might have to wait a bit longer for it to come (if it ever does).

Check out where Henry lands in our RB rankings for Week 5:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy RB leaderboard?

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!