Week 3 recap: Dolphins put up 70, Chiefs put on a show for Taylor Swift

Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday:

1:30 - PIT VS. LV

11:58 - DEN VS. MIA

23:05 - LAC VS. MIN

29:00 - NO VS. GB

34:10 - HOU VS. JAX

42:30 - ATL VS. DET

49:50 - IND VS. BAL

54:30 - NE VS. NYJ

56:30 - TEN VS. CLE

59:23 - BUF VS. WSH

1:03:27 - CAR VS. SEA

1:05:45 - DAL VS. AZ

1:09:38 - CHI VS. KC

