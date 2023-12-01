Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Don't look now, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has now strung together three quality performances, headlined by his latest and best: a 26.62 fantasy-point outing in a win against the heavily-favored Lions on Thanksgiving.

After a rough stretch in the middle of the season, Love has picked things back up again to the point that he might be growing beyond just a streaming option in fantasy leagues.

Let's see how the young signal caller does against the potent Kansas City defense up next.

Check out where Love lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 13:

