Week 10 recap: Stunning finishes highlight best Sunday of the season (so far)

Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday:

1:11 - LV VS. NYJ: The Jets offense is a flawed operation (regardless if Aaron Rodgers comes back)

9:38 - HOU VS. CIN: This pod is pro 'CJ Stroud for MVP' conversations

20:28 - CLE VS. BAL: Can we finally trust this Browns offense after signature road win?

28:14 - DET VS. LAC: Time to stop complaining about Lions backfield and just enjoy it

33:32 - MIN VS. NO: Dobbs is story of the season, who do you want to win NFC South?

41:46 - PIT VS. GB: It's time to get real about what Christian Watson is (and isn't)

50:14 - SEA VS. WSH: These offenses put up points... but it's anyone's guess who scores them

54:28 - AZ VS. ATL: How would you grade Kyler Murray's return to action?

1:00:19 - DAL VS. NYG: Tony Pollard is now the face of the 'Coping Corner'

1:03:11 - TB VS. TEN: Neither of these teams are trust worthy

1:05:17 - IND VS. NE: Why it's time for a divorce in New England

