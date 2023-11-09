Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after his interception during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense — always a proud, productive unit seemingly year in and year out — has gotten healthier of late, and more potent. As such, they are now the sixth-highest-scoring fantasy football D/ST in a season where defenses have far outshined offenses through nine weeks.

It helps when you have one of the best defensive players in all of football, T.J. Watt, terrorizing opposing offenses. Sorry in advance to Jordan Love.

See how the Steelers and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 10 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?