There weren't a ton of fireworks at last week's NBA trade deadline, but the Golden State Warriors tried to make a big move that ultimately failed. That big move?

Trading for LeBron James.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors called the Los Angeles Lakers a day before the trade deadline to inquire if James was interested in a trade. Neither James or the Lakers were interested.

