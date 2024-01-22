Warriors coach Steve Kerr remembers assistant Dejan Milojević after his death: 'It's just the saddest thing'

Dejan Milojevic FILE - Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic smiles during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, after suffering a heart attack, the team announced. Milojević, part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship, was 46.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sat down on Monday afternoon wearing a black T-shirt that read, ‘Brate,” which means “brother” in Serbian.

As the Warriors gets going again following the death of assistant Dejan Milojević, Kerr struggled to explain what the last week was like for his team.

"Heartbreaking. Devastating," Kerr said. "It's just the saddest thing I've ever been a part of in the NBA. We lose someone who is so close to us and then, more importantly, seeing his family suffer. This last week has been … full of all of the above."

Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week in Utah. Milojević was hospitalized, and then he died the next morning. He was 46.

The NBA postponed the Warriors' next two games , one that night against the Jazz and one on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, which was something Kerr said was much needed. It's unclear when those will be made up.

"We needed [the break]," Kerr said. "There's no way any of us could've walked out onto a court and played a basketball game either Wednesday or Friday."

Milojević has been around professional basketball for decades. He spent 14 years as a player, where he competed in his native Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey. He retired in 2009 due to knee issues, and started coaching a few years later. He then joined Kerr’s staff in 2021 after working as an assistant elsewhere in the league.

Plenty of players and others around the league spoke out to honor Milojević after his death, including Hawks guard and fellow Serbian Bogdan Bogdanovic .

"He was a great player, but he never chased his career," Bogdanovic said. "He always wanted to live a family lifestyle with his kids in the good cities. He never chased money. I feel that's a great example for everyone.

"He believed that if you don't like your life, there is no way you can perform in your job, you cannot maximize your job. You cannot maximize your potential if you're not happy in your life because sometimes people value more their jobs and some other stuff."

The Warriors will now have to turn around and resume playing this week. They’ll host the Hawks on Wednesday night, which will mark their first game in nine days. They hold an 18-22 record, and have lost four of their last five games headed into Wednesday’s contest at the Chase Center.

It’s not going to be easy, and Kerr knows everyone in the organization will process Milojević’s death differently. But, at least for Kerr, he knows exactly what Milojević would say to him and the team at this moment.

“I could picture Deki smiling and saying, ‘You motherf--kers need to go win a basketball game.’ ”



"I literally could picture Deki smiling and laughing and saying, 'You motherf***ers need to go win a basketball game.' And then laughing," Kerr said.