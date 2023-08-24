Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison agrees to lesser charge and fine after 140 mph reckless driving case

NFL: AUG 12 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp EAGAN, MN - AUGUST 12: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on August 12, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison will only face a $686 fine after he pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge, according to the Star Tribune.

Addison originally faced one count of misdemeanor reckless driving after police cited him traveling 85 mph over the speed limit on July 20. That charge would be dismissed in Addison's new plea deal. It still faces approval in a front of a judge on Sept. 19, per ESPN.

Police clocked Addison's Lamborghini Urus SUV going 140 mph in a 55-mph zone on a St. Paul, Minnesota, highway at 3:07 a.m on the morning of July 20. The 21-year-old first-round pick later claimed his decision to speed was due to a pet emergency. He was not arrested and apologized a day later.

"I made a mistake and used poor judgment," Addison wrote in a statement. "I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

The Vikings drafted Addison with the No. 23 pick in this year's draft as a complement for fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota needs the influx of talent on offense to blunt the stigma around the team's luck-laden 2022 season that ended with an NFC North title but a first-round playoff exit.

Addison caught one pass for 22 yards in the Vikings' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks but did not play against the Tennessee Titans in the second week of the preseason. He caught 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons — two at Pittsburgh and two at USC.