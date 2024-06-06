Vikings reveal 'Winter Warrior' alternate all-white uniforms to be worn on Week 15

NFL: NOV 05 Vikings at Falcons ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 05: A Minnesota Viking helmet during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons on November 5th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings already made news this week by signing receiver Justin Jefferson to a massive $140 million contract. But the team is staying in the news cycle by showing off their fancy alternate threads for Week 15.

The Vikings revealed their all-white "Winter Warrior" uniforms on Thursday, which the team will wear for its Week 15 Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears on Dec. 16.

The coldest uniforms in the game 🥶🥶https://t.co/xTb9VznKug pic.twitter.com/WjdDDNOwPB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 6, 2024

Minnesota officially unveiled the alternate look with a video posted to social media featuring Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Harrison Smith, Byron Murphy Jr., Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr., Jonathan Greenard, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Metellus and C.J. Ham sporting the crisp, icy uniforms in an arctic setting with stalagmites jutting out of the ground like the Fortress of Solitude from 1978's "Superman: The Movie."

The "Winter Warrior" uniform is all-white, though the team's signature purple outlines the Viking horn logo on the helmet and a silver stripe down the middle. Silver and purple stripes also adorn the shoulders and the pantlines. And the jersey numbers are purple with a silver outline, while the nameplates are all purple. No gold in this look.

At a quick glance, the uniforms almost resemble the Las Vegas Raiders' white, silver and black road uniforms. Though the purple is the distinguishing feature. Head coach Kevin O'Connell was hoping for an look that might have evoked Al Davis in the team's official announcement.

"Where's mine?" he said. "Where's the coach's head-to-toe white warmup jumpsuit?"

The "Winter Warrior" look has been in the works for two years, according to the Vikings. The idea was floated out to fans, who responded positively.

"Our fans loved it, and that's how we knew, 'OK, we really want to embrace this and use this direction for our new alternate uniforms,'" said Alicia Dreyer, Vikings creative director. "Some of the biggest feedback we got from fans with our Winter Whiteout was wanting to see an all-white helmet."

Vikings players and fans are surely grateful that the team plays indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium. But just imagine if it was a snowy Monday night in Minneapolis and the home team was sporting this all-white ensemble on the field.