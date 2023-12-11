Vikings bench QB Joshua Dobbs for Nick Mullens, avert 0-0 infamy in 3-0 win over Raiders

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings is sacked by Janarius Robinson #97 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings benched starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday after three scoreless quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Mullens replaced Dobbs and helped lead the Vikings to a 3-0 win, averting the would-be historic infamy of a 0-0 tie.

Mullens took over Minnesota's offense with 9:10 remaining in a scoreless game. The Vikings punted after three plays, and Mullens got a second chance when Las Vegas went three-and-out on its ensuing possession. This time, he delivered — as much as was needed, at least.

The Vikings drove 56 yards on 12 drives, which was enough to set up kicker Greg Joseph for a 36-yard field goal attempt. Joseph connected to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead with 1:57 remaining.

GREG JOSEPH 36 YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE LEAD #skol

pic.twitter.com/0ZhDq995Nx — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) December 11, 2023

Aidan O'Connell threw an interception on the Raiders' next possession, and Las Vegas never scored.

Per Stathead, the last time a game went into overtime tied at 0-0 was 1974. The last time a game ended without points was a 0-0 tie between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions in 1943. Mullens and Joseph ensured the Vikings and Raiders wouldn't reset the record book for either entry.

Mullens finished his short day completing 9 of 13 passes for 83 yards while likely winning the starting job. Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes in the game for 63 yards through three quarters. He was sacked five times for a loss of 63 yards.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline after an Achilles tendon injury ended starting quarterback Kirk Cousins' season. He led the Vikings to victory in his first two starts, but struggled in a Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos and again in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 13, prompting head coach Kevin O'Connell to consider making a change at quarterback.

O'Connell ultimately decided to start Dobbs against the Raiders, but had seen enough on Sunday after three scoreless quarters. Minnesota improved to 7-6 with Sunday's win to remain in playoff contention despite its issues at quarterback.