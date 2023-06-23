Victor Wembanyama says he'll play in NBA Summer League: 'I'm not too tired'

BASKET-NBA-DRAFT French basketball player Victor Wembanyama arrives for a press event ahead of the NBA draft, in New York City on June 21, 2023. A new era for basketball gets under way on June 22, when Wembanyama is set to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick in the NBA Draft. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama's debut is on the horizon.

"I'm going to be playing the Summer League," the assumed No. 1 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft told reporters at a news conference Wednesday in New York.

When the San Antonio Spurs selected Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft, head coach Gregg Popovich confirmed that the French phenom will indeed play for them this summer.

"We're talking about what he should be doing moving forward," Popovich told reporters. "He will participate in the Summer League. To what degree we're not sure yet."

This wasn't a given, considering his full schedule of summer plans. Some believed the Spurs would shut down Wembanyama for the preseason event and allow him to rest through July before heading to Indonesia in late August. There, he's set to represent France in the FIBA World Cup, a 17-day tournament between 32 other teams around the world.

"There's time between the Summer League and the World Cup," Wembanyama said. "It's still my plan to make the World Cup. I'm waiting to agree with my franchise."

It seems the 7-foot-4 star has had his sights set on the decision for a bit. He played his final game in France less than a week ago. His team, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, was swept by Monaco 3-0 in the LNB Pro A Finals. After recording 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the 92-85 loss, he told Monaco players he planned to play in Summer League a "little bit."

The Spurs are slated to compete in the California Classic, which takes place in Sacramento on July 3 and 5. The team is also set to play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which goes from July 7-17.

It's unclear where and when the 19-year-old will appear, but he's not worried about rest.

"I've been lifting pretty much every day except for the day when I traveled. I was lifting this morning with my coach. I'm not too tired," he said Wednesday.

Before he can get back to the court, he'll realize a dream he's had since he was 12 years old.

"I can't really describe how I feel right now. But I just know I'm going to have trouble sleeping tonight, for sure," he said.