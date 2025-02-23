Victor Wembanyama rookie card sets auction record price despite news of season-ending injury

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 12, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama's 2024-25 NBA season is finished after he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder. But despite the distressing news, fans still believe in his future.

One, in particular, believes so strongly in Wembanyama's continued excellence that he or she paid $860,100 for the San Antonio Spurs star's rookie card at a Goldin auction on Saturday night, The Athletic reported.

Saturday's auction, for a 2023 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice 1/1 card, surpassed the previous high for a Wembanyama rookie card. Last year, his 2023 Prizm Black Shimmer 1/1 card, sold for $516.000 as Wembanayama was completing his first NBA season that resulted in him winning Rookie of the Year honors.

An $344,000 increase in a Wembanyama rookie card coincides with him improving virtually all of his numbers during his second season, making his cards look like a solid long-term investment for collectors. In 46 games this season, the 7-foot-3 sensation averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while shooting 35% on 3-pointers. All of those averages were better for him than last season.

Bidding for the 2023 Panini card was at $400,000 on Thursday when reporting on the auction began. Following that news, the price kept steadily increasing.

Despite the auction results, the news of Wembanyama's injury appears to have affected the current market for his cards. The going rate for his 2023 Prizm Silver card at a mint PSA 10 grade went from $850 to $700 or lower.

Mitch Johnson said, "There is no concern for Victor's health personally (long term) or his basketball activities."



He added there is no reason to believe he won't be ready for next season. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 21, 2025

That drop will likely continue until positive news is reported on Wembanyama's recovery and he's deemed all right to play next season. And seven months will pass between now and the opening of training camp for next season.

Yet the Spurs reportedly believe that Wembanyama will make a full recovery and his condition won't persist as it did with other athletes such as former NBA player Chris Bosh, whose career was effectively ended due to blood clots. Other NBA stars including Brandon Ingram and Ausar Thompson have recovered from similar ailments and returned to play effectively.