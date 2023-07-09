USWNT's World Cup send-off yields plenty of questions and only 1 answer: Trinity Rodman

Wales v United States SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States and Trinity Rodman #20 during the second half of an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

On the bright side, the U.S. women's national team won its final pre-World Cup friendly on Sunday. It escaped with no more serious injuries, and didn't concede a goal. On the surface, to the untrained eye, all is well as the USWNT embarks on its quest for a three-peat.

But just about everything else, everything below the surface, before the 75th minute USWNT's lone send-off match, was worrying.

For 75 minutes, it was dull and slow. It was disjointed and uninspiring. For 75 minutes, it sparked all sorts of questions about the team's World Cup readiness. They were questions about its attacking shape, about its stagnant system, and about whether head coach Vlatko Andonovski had found his most dangerous front three.

In the 76th minute and beyond, Trinity Rodman answered that final question. She broke the deadlock, then later found the top corner, and put her two-goal stamp on a 2-0 win.

She'd been excluded from a starting 11 that otherwise looked close to the USWNT's first-choice 11. After entering at halftime, she made it abundantly clear that Andonovski must put her on the field.

But where?

Alongside whom?

On Sunday night, the USWNT will board a plane bound for New Zealand with those questions, and many others, unanswered.

Because for 45 minutes, and then significant chunks of the second half, Sunday's performance was borderline dreadful. Andonovski has spent several months assuring a worried fan base that his plan is nearly complete, that only final details are being refined, that his team is ready to compete for a third-consecutive World Cup title. But most on-field evidence suggested otherwise, and Sunday provided more of the same.

The U.S. morphed from one attacking shape to the next, but none of them produced consistent penetration.

It largely controlled the game, and the ball, that was a given against the 30th ranked team in the world. The challenge was unlocking a resolute but overmatch Welsh defense; and the Americans couldn't.

Or, at least, they couldn't with Alex Morgan up top.

Morgan, entering her fourth World Cup as a co-captain and face of the team, has been an undisputed starter for months. But on Sunday, the U.S. looked for more dynamic with either Rodman or Lynn Williams spearheading its attack. Rodman scored the goals, but Williams, and versatile and dogged forward, created the first with superb link-up play:

Andonovski has rarely strayed from a stale 4-3-3 with Smith and another winger — previously Mallory Swanson, before her injury — bookending Morgan. But all three of Smith, Rodman and Williams are experienced and arguably most effective in the middle of the three. So, might Morgan's starting place be in jeopardy?

And then there is Alyssa Thompson, the 18-year-old phenom who surprisingly started on Sunday.

And Megan Rapinoe, who, if healthy, could very well have been the key to unlock a team like Wales.

With 13 days until the World Cup opener, it's entirely unclear what the USWNT's most effective attacking trident would be.

Behind them, there are other unsettled matters. Rose Lavelle did not get minutes Sunday, as Andonovski had said she might. Lavelle, the team's top creator, hasn't played in three months while recovering from a mysterious injury, and without her, the U.S. midfield lacked incisiveness.

The defense, without an injured Becky Sauerbrunn, remains untested.

The USWNT, as a whole, continues to rely on individual brilliance.

It arrived yet again on Sunday to earn a ninth straight win, but there is no guarantee it will arrive later this month.