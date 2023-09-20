USWNT: How to watch Julie Ertz's last soccer match before retirement

Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 6: Julie Ertz #8 of USA defending during a game between Sweden and USWNT at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Before Julie Ertz bids farewell to the US Women’s National Team, she’ll take the field one last time for a final friendly match against South Africa. The beloved midfielder announced her retirement last month in an emotional post on social media, but the open letter to her fans turned out not to be her final farewell.

"I expected to just walk away after retirement, but to have the opportunity to say goodbye to my teammates and the fans one last time is something special that many players dream of," Ertz said in a statement via U.S. Soccer. "I wasn't expecting this honor so I'm very thankful to (interim head coach) Twila (Kilgore) and to U.S. Soccer for giving me the chance to close this chapter of my life with those who have made this journey so memorable."

Ertz and the USWNT play their final match together on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET, just a few days before Ertz’s fellow USWNT veteran, Megan Rapinoe, also says goodbye to the team. Ready to watch what will no doubt be an exciting match? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Julie Ertz’s last soccer game.

How to watch Julie Ertz’s last soccer match

Date: Thursday, September 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV channel: TNT, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Is Julie Ertz retiring?

Julie Ertz, one of the US soccer greats, announced her decision to retire on August 31, 2023.

In an official announcement on social media, Ertz wrote: "With immense emotion and processing, I've decided it is time to hang up the boots.

The 31-year-old player played an integral role in the USWNT when they won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019. Across her 10-year international career, Ertz played for the USWNT 122 times, scoring 20 goals and losing only five matches.

When is Julie Ertz's last game?

The midfielder will take the field with the USWNT one last time this Thursday, Sept. 21 in a match against South Africa in Cincinnati, OH.

What channel is the USWNT vs. South Africa game on?

Tomorrow night’s match will air on TNT and Universo, and stream on Peacock.

How to watch the USWNT vs. South Africa game: