U.S. Open 2023 Round 2: How to watch the golf championship, TV schedule, tee times and live updates

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 2 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It's tee time for Round 2 of the U.S. Open. Some of golf's biggest names are on the North Course of the LA Country Club this week, including defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. This year's tournament comes during a controversial time for the PGA, which recently announced its decision to merge with the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf to create a new golf league. The new golf entity will be funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and has already drawn criticism from athletes, fans of the sport and even the U.S. Senate. There will no doubt be some tension on the green at this year's U.S. Open.

Here's what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold at the 2023 U.S. Open this Friday, including channels, streaming info, tournament schedule, tee times, odds and even where to buy last-minute tickets.

Where to watch U.S. Open

Dates: June 15-18, 2023

Location: North Course, Los Angeles Country Club

TV:NBC, USA Network

Streaming:Peacock, Sling TV

What channel is the U.S. Open on?

The 123rd U.S. Open golf championship will air on NBC and USA Network and stream on Peacock. Coverage will be split across the two channels and streaming platform. You can check out the exact coverage schedule below.

How to watch the U.S. Open Golf Championship without cable

U.S. Open schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch coverage of the U.S. Open this year.

Thursday, June 15 (All times Eastern)

Round 1:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Friday, June 16

Round 2:

9:40 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. (USA Network)

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Saturday, June 17

Round 3:

1 p.m. – 11 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, June 18

Round 4:

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 2 U.S. Open tee times:

Tee times listed in Eastern. For more tee times details, check out more of Yahoo Sports' coverage.

Hole 1

9:45 a.m. — Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

9:56 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

10:07 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

10:18 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

10:29 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. — Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

10:51 a.m. — Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. — Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 a.m. — Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

11:24 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

11:35 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr

11:46 a.m. — Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

11:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake

3:15 p.m. — Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

3:26 p.m. — Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

3:37 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

3:48 p.m. — Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

3:59 p.m. — Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

4:10 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:21 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4:32 p.m. — Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:43 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

5:05 p.m. — Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

5:16 p.m. — David Horsey, Brendan Valdez, Paul Barjon

5:27 p.m. — Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

Hole 10

9:45 a.m. — Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

9:56 a.m. — Simon Forsstrom, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan

10:07 a.m. — Eric Cole, Thirston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

10:18 a.m. — Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

10:29 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 a.m. — Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

10:51 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

11:02 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Bennett

11:13 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

11:24 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

11:35 a.m. — Sebastian Munoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

11:46 a.m. — Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips

11:57 a.m. — Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons, J.J. Grey

3:15 p.m. — Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

3:26 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan

3:37 p.m. — Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

3:48 p.m. — Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

3:59 p.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

4:10 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:21 p.m. — Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

4:32 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

4:43 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

5:05 p.m. — Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

5:16 p.m. — Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul

5:27 p.m. — Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

2023 U.S. Open golf tickets

Right now, you can score a week-long pass to the 2023 U.S. Open starting at $1,630. Single day tickets start much lower, at around $196.