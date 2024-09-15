UFC 306 broadcast misidentifies boxer Terence Crawford as Kendrick Lamar in embarrassing gaffe

UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley v Dvalishvili LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Terence Crawford attends the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Grammy Award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has been a prominent figure in sports news recently with the announcement that he will be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LIX in February.

However, Lamar was a topic on Saturday night for inadvertent reasons. During the UFC 306 broadcast, the camera showed several notable figures in attendance at Sphere in Las Vegas including Disney exec Bob Iger, reality TV star Steve O, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and WWE performer Rey Mysterio.

The broadcast also identified a man sitting cageside during the women's flyweight title contest between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko as Lamar. Big, if true, as they say on social media! However, the person shown on camera was boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford, not the superstar musician.

UFC BROADCAST CONFUSED Terence Crawford FOR KENDRICK LAMAR😭😭😭 #UFC pic.twitter.com/q8mnOUAgSO — Sami Ullah (@Samiii90210) September 15, 2024

The mishap was embarrassing for a variety of reasons, perhaps the most notable being that Crawford and Lamar don't look alike. Viewers watching the "Noche" event on pay-per-view ridiculed the broadcast on social media for the mistake.

Someone at UFC is getting fired 😂 pic.twitter.com/H2nZ0wPyUM — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 15, 2024

Crawford himself had fun with the gaffe later, commenting "Damn Kendrick Lamar" with laughing emojis on Instagram below a screenshot of the broadcast graphic. Just to underline the point, Crawford played Lamar's "Euphoria" with the post.

Terence Crawford reacts to the UFC mistaking him as Kendrick Lamar



"Damn Kendrick 😂😂"



he tagged Kendrick in his IG story and played 'euphoria'



Kendrick's lyrics: "He’s Terrence Thornton I’m Terence Crawford, yeah I’m whoopin feet" pic.twitter.com/oSbGIeyWkM — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 15, 2024

UFC must really hate Boxing 😂 https://t.co/6d1iXi7nqJ — Me (@BrownAavatar) September 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White even commented on the broadcast's mistake after the event when he was asked if he expected to receive a text from Lamar or Crawford regarding the blooper.

"I don't know who the hell did that," White said after laughing. "That was pretty bad. He did kind of look like Kendrick Lamar, though. Let’s not f*** around. He kind of did look like Kendrick Lamar. ...So when I say that we had a flawless production tonight, I take that back."

“(Terence Crawford) did kind of look like Kendrick Lamar though. Let’s not f— around, he kind of did look like Kendrick Lamar.”



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔



pic.twitter.com/UVD5cvKQm6 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) September 15, 2024

Besides being indirectly involved in an embarrassing mistake (one that might even have racial connotations for some), Terence Crawford deserves more than to be the punchline of a broadcast gaffe.

The 36-year-old is currently the WBA and WBO light middleweight champion after defeating Israil Madrimov in August. Next, Crawford is expected to fight Sebastian Fundora per the WBO's demand for its light middleweight title.

Crawford has also publicly feuded with controversial boxer Ryan Garcia, who called him "an overhyped bum" in an interview and issued a challenge. However, Garcia is currently serving a suspension for a positive PED test and won't be able to fight until April 2025.

Put me in the game coach! — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) September 15, 2024

Additionally, Crawford has been linked to Canelo Alvarez for a bout. That was likely a major reason why Crawford attending Alvarez's victory over Edgar Berlanga on Saturday in Las Vegas. He also sat next to Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh at UFC 306, further adding to speculation that arrangements are being made for a future Crawford-Alvarez match.

"I guaranteed Crawford a big fight, I want Canelo for Crawford and Crawford wants Canelo," Alalshikh told ESPN in August. "But if Canelo is crazy [with his financial demands] I will still guarantee Crawford any fight he wants."