UFC 290: Jesus Santos Aguilar kicks off event with one-punch knockout

UFC 290: Ross v Aguilar LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Jesus Aguilar of Mexico reacts to his win in a flyweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Jesus Santos Aguilar opened UFC 290 by setting the bar high, and Shannon Ross very low.

The flyweight delivered a brutal one-punch knockout 17 seconds into his early prelim fight, the second-fastest KO in UFC flyweight history.

There's really no way to dress up the fight. Ross threw out a half-hearted kick to the body, then Aguilar responded with a left jab, then connected on a hard right that put his Australian opponent out cold. Aguilar did his best to let Ross know it before running off to celebrate.

The win improves Aguilar's record to 9-2 and puts him in contention for knockout of the year. He was coming off a submission loss to Tatsuro Taira in February, and most definitely bounced back Saturday.

