Tyrese Haliburton's dad to sit out upcoming Pacers games after confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers as the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Haliburton's father, John, will not be joining them.

A spokesperson told ESPN that John Haliburton will not attend the team's games, both home and away, "for the foreseeable future," per ESPN's Shams Charania. Haliburton's soft ban comes as a result of a confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Tyrese hit the series-winning bucket over the Bucks on Tuesday.

After conversations with Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers front office, John Haliburton will not attend the team’s home and road games for the foreseeable future, a Pacers spokesperson told ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2025

John Haliburton later apologized for his behavior.

This story will be updated.