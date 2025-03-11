Tyrann Mathieu reportedly restructures contract to stay with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 29: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the New Orleans Saints plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of a game at the Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

The Honey Badger is staying home. Per Saints beat writer Nick Underhill, Tyrann Mathieu has restructured his contract to remain in New Orleans.

Details of the reworked contract weren't initially reported. But it provides salary cap relief for the Saints, and Mathieu can reportedly make up to $7.2 million next season, per the report.

Mathieu was initially scheduled to play in 2024 on the second season of a two-year, $13.75 million deal with a base salary of $6.25 million and a roster bonus of $1 million.

Mathieu, a three-time Pro Bowler, will enter his 13th NFL season at 33 years old. He'll play his fourth straight season with his hometown Saints after starting in 17 games in each of his first three seasons in New Orleans.