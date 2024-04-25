Trump trial updates: David Pecker testifies about election-year hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP Former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 25, 2024. Trump is back in court to watch his alleged tabloid co-conspirator, former publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, continue testimony about their bid to kill salacious stories that could have derailed the Republican's 2016 White House campaign. (Photo by Mark Peterson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARK PETERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (MARK PETERSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former publisher of the National Enquirer told a jury about negotiations in 2016 with two women looking to sell their stories about having a sexual relationship with former President Donald Trump . This is Yahoo News' succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against Trump. Here are the latest developments

🚨 What happened today

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker resumed his testimony Thursday in Trump’s trial on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He detailed hush money payment negotiations with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom sought to sell their stories alleging an extramarital affair with Trump. During questioning by prosecutors, Pecker said he had sought to promote Trump’s candidacy in 2016 despite knowing that such an arrangement violated campaign finance laws. During cross-examination, Trump’s lawyers portrayed those efforts as “standard operating procedure.”

📌 Tell me more

Payment to McDougal: Pecker testified about the $150,000 contract McDougal signed with the Enquirer for the exclusive rights to her story about a sexual affair with Trump. The contract, which was signed five months before the 2016 presidential election, was part of the deal Pecker reached with Trump in 2015 to promote his presidential candidacy. Pecker testified that he knew the deal was illegal, made it anyway in order to protect Trump and later lied about doing so. Pecker described asking Trump lawyer Michael Cohen who would pay the contract fee to McDougal. He said Cohen responded, "The boss will take care of it," in reference to Trump. Later, however, he said Cohen told him that the magazine should pay. Pecker said the Enquirer disguised the payment as a fee for McDougal's services to the magazine to avoid breaking campaign finance laws. During a 2017 meeting with Trump, Pecker said the president-elect asked him, "How's our girl doing?" He then thanked him for "handling the McDougal situation." During a second meeting at the White House in July 2017, Trump asked, "How is Karen doing?" Pecker testified.

Payment to Stormy Daniels: Pecker testified that after he had already paid McDougal $150,000 and former doorman Dino Sajudin $30,000 to bury a later-debunked story about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock, he said he refused to pay Daniels $120,000 in October of 2016 for the exclusive rights to her story about an affair with Trump. He said he told Cohen that he should pay her if he wanted to keep it from going public. "I am not going to be involved with a porn star," Pecker told Cohen, adding that if Cohen didn't pay Daniels to keep quiet and the story was published elsewhere, "I believe the boss is going to be very angry with you." Cohen ended up paying Daniels $130,000 for her silence, and she signed a non-disclosure agreement. After Daniels gave an interview on CNN, Trump told Pecker that she had violated the agreement and owed him $24 million. Prosecutors allege that the payments to McDougal and Daniels were made as part of a conspiracy to promote Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and were in violation of campaign finance laws. In 2018, the Federal Election Commission sent letters to Cohen and Pecker asking for information. "We committed a campaign violation," Pecker said he told Cohen, who responded, "Jeff Sessions is the attorney general and Donald Trump has him in his pocket." After leaving the National Enquirer's parent company, Pecker signed a cooperation agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's office that spares him from being prosecuted in this case.

Cross-examination of Pecker: Defense lawyer Emil Bove sought to show that the National Enquirer's deal with Trump to purchase and bury negative stories was "standard operating procedure" for a tabloid newspaper. Pecker testified that had also suppressed stories for former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Mark Wahlberg, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. He told the jury that he had informed Trump about negative stories prior to his decision to run for president in 2016, and that another reason the Enquirer refrained from publishing negative stories about Trump was that doing so was good for business.

Meanwhile: As Trump listened to Pecker's testimony, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw E. Jean Carroll's civil trial against Trump, denied a motion to overturn the $83.3 million judgment in that case and grant him a new trial. In Washington, Trump's lawyers argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

🗓 What’s next?

Trump’s lawyers will continue their cross-examination of Pecker on Friday. Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET.

📖 The background

