Triple-A game called in 7th inning after catcher leaves in ambulance from backswing to head

A Triple-A game between the Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bisons ended in awful fashion Friday when Bisons catcher Payton Henry left via ambulance after taking a backswing to the head.

With Mets third basement Pablo Reyes facing Bisons reliever Connor Cooke in the seventh inning, Reyes swung and missed badly on a first-pitch fastball, with his bat coming all the way around and striking Henry in the back of the head. Henry immediately collapsed and stayed down as trainers ran in to evaluate him.

After getting struck in the head by the bat on the backswing, Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry left on a backboard in an ambulance. He is currently being evaluated in a Syracuse area hospital according to the team on X.



The game was called in the 7th inning #BlueJays #Mets pic.twitter.com/P6sk3bjoDe — Mets Reb-ular Season (@SportsRebo) June 1, 2024

Henry was eventually carted off on a backboard and taken via ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

It was decided the game would be called official, with the Mets defeating the Bisons 4-2. However, the Mets still decided to proceed with a scheduled postgame fireworks show, which ended up causing a brush fire.

The Bisons, a Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, announced later Friday night that Henry was "alert and appropriately responsive." They released a statement the next day announcing that he had been discharged from the hospital:

Payton Henry has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well as he continues to rest and recover. We want to express our great gratitude to the Syracuse Mets organization and the medical support team at Upstate University Hospital for their assistance and support for Payton in his time of need.

The 26-year-old Henry also tweeted that he was doing well later Saturday.

Wanted to get on here and thank everyone for the prayers and concern. I’m doing pretty good and hoping to recover as quick as possible. I love you all! — Payton Henry (@paytonhenry15) June 1, 2024

Henry was a sixth-round pick out of high school in the 2016 MLB Draft and has played in the organizations of the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins and Blue Jays. He joined the Blue Jays for this season on a minor league contract and has previously played 20 MLB games across two seasons with the Marlins.