Trey Lance trade makes no sense, Joe Burrow extension, RB drama + a BIG announcement

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.

00:25 - Yahoo Sports has a new NFL podcast! Charles Robinson outlines the upcoming transition to Zero Blitz and what to expect as we level up our NFL coverage heading into the 2023 season.

6:55 - The Colts' deadline to trade Jonathan Taylor has passed, and he will now start the season on the PUP list. Robinson believes Taylor will never play another snap for Indianapolis.The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers have been named as potential trade partners, and it's looking like Taylor will be traded before the deadline in October.

19:40 - The Dallas Cowboys acquired QB Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers in a move that the hosts agree makes very little sense. Even if Lance develops into a good quarterback over the next few years, you'll immediately have to pay him what Dak Prescott is already being paid.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

37:00 - Josh Jacobs and Las Vegas Raiders resolved their conflict as he receives a new deal. This patches things over for now, but if the Raiders struggle early, they're going to get phone calls about players like Jacobs, Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

42:35 - Joe Burrow has returned to practice for the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson expects his looming contract extension to get done before he steps on the field in the regular season.

50:00 - Most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day: the hosts are especially confused by the Arizona Cardinals cutting QB Colt McCoy, who was slated to be the starter all offseason with Kyler Murray out. It's clear the Cardinals are tanking for next season, but this move is still surprising.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts