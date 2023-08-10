Titans unveil designs for new $2.1 billion stadium, project 2027 opening

The Tennessee Titans have unveiled plans for their new, $2.1 billion stadium, projected to open in time for the 2027 season. The 62,000-seat stadium will feature a translucent dome and will be geared to attract Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and other marquee events.

In April, the city of Nashville agreed to the stadium proposal using at least $1.26 billion in public funding. That marks the largest public subsidy ever for an American stadium, beating Buffalo's recent approval of $850 million for a new Bills stadium. Construction is slated to begin after the 2023 season, and the Titans will continue to play in Nissan Stadium until the new, as-yet-unnamed facility is ready.

The stadium will feature artificial turf, and while its capacity is smaller than Nissan Stadium's 69,000, proponents say the sight lines of even the farthest seats will be a vast improvement over the current stadium.

The stadium will be located on the east bank of the Cumberland River, not far from the site of the Titans' current Nissan Stadium home. The new stadium would be located slightly back from the riverfront; proponents say that siting will allow for more development of riverfront parkland, as opposed to the Nissan Stadium parking that is there now.

As currently proposed, the new stadium lease going forward would be funded largely by football revenue, a 1 percent tourism sales tax, and a one-time state grant. The city of Nashville is presently responsible for the majority of the current lease, including Nissan Stadium upkeep.