Titans coach Brian Callahan furious at ridiculous Will Levis turnover: 'What the f*** are you doing?'

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) fumbles the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

Year 2 of the Will Levis era in Tennessee is producing some early lowlights for the clip reel.

There was Week 1's surrender cobra moment after Levis threw a late pick 6 to seal a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Week 2 produced one of the worst turnovers of the early season, drawing the wrath of head coach Brian Callahan from the sideline.

With Levis' Titans leading the the New York Jets, 7-0 in the second quarter, Tennessee was threatening to take a two-score lead. Levis took a shotgun snap on third-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

Jets pass rushers got pressure, and Levis stepped up through the pocket to avoid a sack. But he tripped — and then he panicked. As he fell to the turf, Levis tossed a backward shovel pass running back Tyjae Spears — a decision that predictably did not work out well.

Spears couldn't corral the live ball, which bounced off his hands and onto the turf. Jets Linebacker Quincy Williams eventually secured it for a turnover.

CBS cameras then caught Callahan reacting as one would expect.

"What the f*** are you doing?" Callahan said from the sideline.

Levis could only look down to the turf in response. What looked like a sure two-possession lead instead ended with the Jets taking over possession. Fortunately for the Titans, New York didn't convert. The ensuing Jets drive ended with a three-and-out.

But on the very next Titans play, Levis turned the ball over again. This time, he threw a deep ball into double coverage that Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted. And this time, the Jets converted, driving the ball 73 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.