Timberwolves cruise past Suns for 2-0 lead despite off nights from Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns didn't have it on Tuesday.

For the Timberwolves, it didn't matter. Minnesota scored a 105-93 win over Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. They did so despite a poor shooting night from both of their All-Stars.

Minnesota instead relied on a balanced effort led by Jaden McDaniels to secure the win. It did so three days after Edwards dominated with 33 points to lead Minnesota to a 120-95 Game 1 win. The series now shifts back to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday searching for an answer on how to compete with these upstart Timberwolves.

Tuesday's game started like Saturday's ended. The Timberwolves jumped out to an 8-0 in front of a raucous Target Center crowd. The Suns punched back with a 17-7 to start the second quarter and went into halftime with a 51-50 lead. The Suns lead was just one point despite Edwards (5) and Towns (2) tallying seven total points on a combined 1-of-7 effort from the field.

Both were better after halftime, and the tide turned emphatically in Minnesota's favor. The Timberwolves took a 78-71 lead into the fourth quarter then opened the floodgates with a 20-7 run to open a 102-83 advantage with 4:41 left in the game.

Devin Booker fouled out with 2:17 remaining putting to rest any hopes of a late Suns rally. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel waived the white flag, sitting Kevin Durant and the rest of his starters alongside Booker on the bench.

When it was done, six Timberwolves players scored in double figures, including all five starters. McDaniels led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists on a 10-of-17 effort from the field. Seventeen-season veteran Mike Conley was a steadying force all night and finished with 18 points and three assists. Rudy Gobert posted 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

As for Edwards and Towns? They contributed, but nothing like Minnesota is accustomed to. Edwards tallied 15 points while struggling from the field on a 3-of-15 effort. Towns finished with 12 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field.