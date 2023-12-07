Thursday Night Football: How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

NFL: DEC 03 Cardinals at Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 03: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to connect with wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) before making a touchdown in the second half of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season. This week, less than three months out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the New England Patriots (2-10) face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5). The Steelers are currently favored to win, as the Patriots have been having a notably tough season. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Steelers

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the New England Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Pats at Steelers game on?

Tonight's Patriots vs. Steelers game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Patriots vs. Steelers game?

