Thunder-Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards appears to have had enough of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's perceived foul baiting

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards talks to teammates while dribbling the ball up court against Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was second in the league to only Giannis Antetokounmpo in free-throw attempts this season, drawing criticism from some NBA corners that he's a "free-throw merchant."

Is Anthony Edwards among the believers? He appeared to be fed up Gilgeous-Alexander on multiple occasions in the first half of Tuesday's Western Conference finals series between his Minnesota Timberwolves and Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder.

In one instance, Edwards drew a technical foul for tossing the ball in the direction of Gilgeous-Alexander's groin.

In case you're unfamiliar, the "free-throw merchant" insinuation is that Gilgeous-Alexander exaggerates contact to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander spent a significant amount time in the first quarter at the line, where he was granted seven attempts.

Early in the quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander drew a foul on Jalen Williams that ended with Gilgeous-Alexander sprawled on the floor under the basket. Edwards wasn't having it.

Edwards ended up with the dead ball in his hands after the whistle and tossed it directly at Gilgeous-Alexander, where it landed precariously close to his crotch.

Ant got a tech for tossing the ball at SGA. pic.twitter.com/TvpF0WvDWp — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 21, 2025

Here's another angle from Gilgeous-Alexander's perspective.

Anthony Edwards threw the ball at SGA 🤣pic.twitter.com/pQ2jlFShTG — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) May 21, 2025

The ball toss by Edwards drew a technical foul. Instead of just two free throws for the personal foul, Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded a third thanks to Edwards' technical.

Edwards flirted with drawing another technical in the second quarter in another instance that ended with Gilgeous-Alexander sprawled on the floor. Fortunately for Edwards, he drew just a personal foul that didn't result in his ejection.

This time, Edwards chased Gilgeous-Alexander from behind, and Gilgeous-Alexander fell to the floor after contact. Edwards did not let him up. The initial contact didn't draw a foul. But Edwards stood over him to prevent him from standing up, and officials had seen enough. They whistled Edwards for a personal foul.

Anthony Edwards just shoved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the ground and got all in his face 😭



Then, wondering how he got the foul? Bro you literally just shoved him over. MN fans say OKC don’t play basketball, explain this lol. pic.twitter.com/1cmCk1cMaq — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) May 21, 2025

The NBA playoffs have been exceptionally chippy and physical this postseason — at least by modern standards. It appears the the Western Conference finals will be no different.