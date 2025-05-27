Thunder have T-Wolves on the brink, growing pains for Anthony Edwards and pivotal Game 4 between Knicks-Pacers

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and James Edwards react to the Oklahoma City Thunder taking a commanding 3-1 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Next, Vince and James agree that the Thunder have a “Big 3” and unpack Anthony Edwards’ growing up in real time throughout this series.
Later, Vince and James take a look at the pivotal Game 4 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers and dissect the dialogue around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson being foul merchants.
(1:37) Thunder take commanding 3-1 lead against Timberwolves
(9:29) Thunder have a homegrown Big 3
(18:58) Anthony Edwards and the growing pains of being a young star
(26:42) Did Knicks find something repeatable for Game 4?
(34:44) Is Game 4 a must-win for Pacers?
(43:25) Should the NBA get rid of the take foul?
(44:57) Foul merchant NBA Finals?
Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts