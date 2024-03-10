'That's for Poa:' LSU secures SEC championship berth over Ole Miss after Last-Tear Poa is stretchered off

LSU v Tennessee KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 25: Last-Tear Poa #13 of the LSU Lady Tigers looks on during warm ups before their game against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena on February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

LSU is headed to the SEC championship game for the first time since 2012, following an emotional 75-67 win over Ole Miss that was halted by a scary scene late on Saturday.

Junior guard Last-Tear Poa was stretchered off the court with less than six minutes remaining in the game. She appeared to injury her neck after attempting to take a charge and landed hard. Her head appeared to bounce on the hardwood as the impact send her sliding toward the baseline.

She stayed down for a while initially, but then she tried to walk after LSU star Angel Reese attempted to support her weight. It was clear that Poa was struggling to stand, and she was gently directed back down by trainers who rushed to the scene.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey also hurried to the court, staying by Poa's side as she was placed in a neck brace before paramedic lifted her away away.

Poa's teammates watched in tears, gathering on the sideline to pray together while fans chanted Poa's name before the game resumed.

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa is about to be stretchered off as she couldn’t make it off the court under her own power 😞



Prayers up man 🙏🏾

"That's for Poa," sophomore Flaujae Johnson yelled while banging on her chest after making a three-pointer to increase the Tigers lead to 67-59 in the final three minutes of the game.

Poa was taken St. Francis hospital for further evaluation, according to the SEC Network. Mulkey also reportedly told her team that Poa had movement of her legs.

Reese and Johnson led LSU in scoring, both recording 21 points. Poa, who is from Australia, has started 10 games this season. She had five points in 17 minutes on Saturday.

"We knew what Poa wanted from us. It was for Poa tonight," Reese said in a postgame interview on the broadcast. "I'm getting emotional right now because she just brings so much to the team."

